A houseboat caught fire early Tuesday afternoon on Paddlewheel Park. (Brendan Shykora- Morning Star)

Houseboat erupts in flames off shore of Okanagan Lake

Fire crews are on scene to tackle the blaze

A houseboat parked at Paddlewheel Park in Vernon erupted in flames Tuesday afternoon.

The 4o-foot vessel emanated thick black and blue smoke around 12 noon, near the shores of Okanagan Lake.

According to a reporter on scene, flare ups have occurred as the fire attempted to spread to nearby bushes and trees.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services, upon arriving on scene, confirmed that the one vessel was fully engorged in flames.

The boat is parked near the tennis courts, adjacent to the parking lot of the boat launch, away from the water.

The fire is currently being knocked down by crews and there has been no extension to trees or other areas.

The Paddlewheel boat launch is temporarily closed and motorists are asked to avoid the Paddlewheel Park area so emergency personnel has clear access to the site.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of fire is unknown.

