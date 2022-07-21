(Photo - Dirk Optland/Facebook)

UPDATE: Cause of West Kelowna house fire not determined

West Kelowna Fire Rescue was dispatched at 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning

UPDATE: 2p.m.

The cause of the house fire on Klein Rd in Rose Valley on July 21 was not determined. Investigators state that the fire most likely originated within the pool shed but could not determine the specific source of heat that led to ignition. The fire is not deemed suspicious.

Original:

A West Kelowna house was set ablaze early Thursday morning (July 21).

The West Kelowna Fire Rescue received calls about the house fire in the 1500 block of Klein Road at 12:30 a.m. and quickly responded to “advanced fire conditions” found at the back of the house and in the basement.

All the residents of the house made it out safely as crews put out the fire. They were put in the care of emergency services.

Fire rescue is back at the house this morning to continue their investigation, including the cause of the fire but it is not suspicious.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
