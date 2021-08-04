House fire threatens West Boundary community

Firefighters and townspeople put out a house fire that threatened the Boundary community of Westbridge early Wednesday morning, Aug. 4.

Mike Daloise, Chief at Midway Fire and Rescue (MFR), said the fire burned to the ground a family home on the 3,000-block of Blythe-Rhone Road. A man living in the home was able to get out safely, Daloise said, adding that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“There was a massive risk of a larger wildfire,” he said, noting that BCWS firefighters found chunks of the home burning in bushes just 100 metres away. MFR volunteers arrived on-scene at around 6:15 a.m., joining people from neighbouring homes who’d come out to fight the flames.

Westbridge is out of MFR’s fire protection area, but Daloise said he sent a small crew at the request of the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The fire is out and is being monitored by Westbridge residents, he explained.

The public is reminded to immediately report wildfires to the BCWS’s 24-hour hotline at 1-800-663-5555 or (*5555 from a cell phone).

 

