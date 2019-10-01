(Amanda Hammerschmidt/Facebook)

House fire, downed power lines reported in Peachland

Emergency crews are responding to house fire on Brent Road off of Highway 97

Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in south Peachland.

Just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, emergency crews received reports of a structure fire and downed power lines that are continuing to spark on Brent Road off of Highway 97.

Pictures of the fire have already started circling on Peachland social media sites.

A Capital News reporter is investigating.

More to come.

Most Read