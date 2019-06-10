House fire in West Kelowna’s Sun Village

Everyone has evacuated the building and fire crews are working to douse the blaze

UPDATE 9:25 a.m.:

Firefighters say the fire sparked in the garage burning two cars.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire captain James Harmata said both vehicles were “fully engulfed in flames.”

UPDATE 9:10 a.m.:

The fire is almost out and firefighters are searching for the single occupant’s personal items, including her eyeglasses.

She is the single occupant of the house.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in Sun Village off of the Old Okanagan Highway.

Everyone has safely evacuated the building and fire crews are working to put out the blaze.

It is believed the home is owned by an elderly couple.

More information to come.

 

Previous story
Too cute to be true: BBB warns of fraudulent beagle puppy ads online
Next story
Two people dead after South Okanagan boating collision

Just Posted

House fire in West Kelowna’s Sun Village

Everyone has evacuated the building and fire crews are working to douse the blaze

Some fire prohibitions to begin in Kamloops Fire Centre region

Fire prohibitions on some activities and certain equipment to start on June 12

Mix of sun and clouds in Shuswap-Okanagan-Similkameen

Your Monday weather forecast for the Okanagan-Shuswap and Similkameen

No injuries in three-vehicle crash

It’s not believed there were any serious injuries as a result of a three-vehicle accident Sunday

Motorcycle crash sends driver to hospital

The incident happened on Harvey Ave. and Dillworth Dr. in Kelowna

LIVE: Fisheries and Oceans Minister talks single-use plastics ban

Canada could ban them by 2021

Two people dead after South Okanagan boating collision

RCMP confirmed two men have died in a boating collision on June 9

Too cute to be true: BBB warns of fraudulent beagle puppy ads online

Buyer asks people to pay with Google Play giftcards

One dead after South Okanagan motorcycle collision

RCMP said the analyst report will determine if any charges are being considered

Raptors remain all-business on eve of what could be historic victory

The Raptors can clinch the title with a victory over two-time defending champion Golden State

Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

Less than 10 per cent of plastic used in Canada gets recycled

Trans Mountain pipeline protestors rally in Vancouver

Ottawa has until June 18 to decide on pipeline’s fate

Woman killed, man arrested near Williams Lake: RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP and the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide

Facebook launches political-ad tool, but still allows some controversial content

Starting June 30, political ads that appear on Facebook are to show who paid for them

Most Read