UPDATE: House fire in Rutland knocked down

No injuries but significant damage after a house fire on Keithley Road in Rutland

Fire crews on the scene of a house on Keithley Road. - Image: Carli Berry

Update: 1:17 p.m.

Fire crews have a house fire in Rutland under control and have searched the home several times to confirm there was no occupants in the house at the time.

Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Tim Light said two older children were at home at the time of the blaze, while one parent was at work and another on vacation.

“When we arrived, one of the occupants was here and stated she thought her brother might still be in the house,” said Light, noting the brother was 18-years-old. “The guys went in and knocked the fire down the best they could and then focussed on the search. When we found out no one was inside they went back and focussed on extinguishing the fire.”

There is no initial cause of the fire as the investigation is just beginning, said Light, adding there will be significant smoke damage.

The fire began in the basement of the house.

Update: 12:28 p.m.

A two-alarm fire in Rutland has reportedly been knocked down by fire crews, who are now searching the home on Keithley Road for anyone who may be in the house.

A neighbour tells the Capital News that a family of three lived in the single family home. Paramedics are standing by at the house in case anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

The fire broke out in the Rutland area home just after noon Thursday.

Original:

Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Rutland.

Crews were called to the area of Keithley and Knorr Road just after noon today after reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from a single family residence.

The fire has been upgraded to a two alarm blaze and police are also on scene.

The Capital News has sent a reporter to the scene and will update the story as more information is available.

