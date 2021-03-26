A North Okanagan man was handed a 10-month conditional sentence, but no jail time, for one count of possessing child pornography Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

House arrest for North Okanagan man guilty of possessing child pornography

Homme Vandermeer, 78, was handed a 10-month sentence beginning with 4 months house arrest

A North Okanagan man will serve four months house arrest, but no jail time, for possession of child pornography.

Homme Vandermeer was sentenced in Vernon court Thursday (March 25), receiving a 10-month conditional sentence, the first four months of which he’ll spend under house arrest, according to Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

Vandermeer, 78, was arrested in 2017 and charged with one count of possessing child pornography on his home computer in Armstrong.

Vandermeer pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography possession in January 2019, shortly before he was set to stand trial.

His term will be followed by two years of probation.

Vandermeer was also added to the National Sex Offender registry for 10 years.

