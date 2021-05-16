Penticton city parks staff were busy this week using the beach grater to sift through sand, getting the shores ready for beach season. When it comes to beach clean up they are collecting run-off debris, pulling weeds and picking up litter. (Penticton photo)

Hottest day of the year, so far, in the South Okanagan

Penticton city park staff cleaned up the beaches getting ready for the season

Sunday, May 16, marks the hottest day of the year in the Okanagan with Penticton reaching 28 C by late afternoon.

Boats and kayaks can be seen across both lakes as people take advantage of this heat. There were even some floaters braving the Channel this weekend.

Enjoy this weather as it cools down for the rest of the week. May long weekend will hold at around 20 C.

Penticton city parks staff were busy this week using the beach grater to sift through and remove debris at Okanagan and Skaha Lakes, getting the sand ready for beach season.

Penticton has five main beaches, Okanagan Lake, Skaha Lake, Marina Way beach, Sudbury and 3 Mile beach.

The main things they clean up is collecting run-off debris, pulling weeds growing along the beach and litter.

