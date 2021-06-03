The temperature reached 31.4 C in Salmon Arm on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. According to Environment Canada, the hottest June 2 on record for the city dates back to 1970, when the mercury reached 33.9 C. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Hottest day in 30 years for Salmon Arm, but not record breaking

Weather data for city dates back 129 years

Was it a hot one? Yes. But not the hottest on record.

Neighbouring communities experienced record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday, June 2, though Salmon Arm did not.

According to Environment Canada, the mercury reached 31.4 C. While this was the hottest temperature recorded for June 2 over the past 30 years (the previous high was 30.9 C in 2007), Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon explained the weather data on record for the city goes as far back as 1892. The hottest June 2 second on record dates back to 1970 when the temperature hit 33.9 C.

The coldest June 2, said Sekhon, dates back to 1918 when the temperature dipped to 1.1 C.

Read more: Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon set new record-highs for June 2

Read more: Salmon Arm residents invited to choose own adventure for Ride Don’t Hide

Over the past 30 years, the hottest temperature on record with Environment Canada between May 29 and June 8, was 34.1 C on May 29 in 2005. The lowest temperature, .8 C, on June 4, 1991.

Kamloops did see a record-breaking temperature on Wednesday when the mercury reached 36 C. With records dating back to 1890, the previous record was 35.6 in 1970.Vernon’s high of 35.6 C exceeded 2007’s 34.4 C – the previous record for June 2 in data collected since 1900.

Hottest temperature recorded in B.C. Wednesday was 36.5 C in the Village of Warfield, located in the Kootenays.

Sekhon noted as the climate changes, we can expect to see warmer weather in the Interior.

