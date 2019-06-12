Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior

Environment Canada says recent heat will be interrupted by a trough of low pressure

This week’s heat could be met with thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior, according to forecasters.

Wednesday is anticipated to be the hottest day of the week in most of B.C., Environment Canada said in a series of tweets earlier that day.

Here is today's thunderstorm forecast. There is a risk of hail and heavy downpours particularly over the central interior #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/m3fmylfBbJ — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) June 12, 2019

But the national weather agency forecasts that a trough will swing across the province Wednesday evening, generating thunderstorms, risks of hail, heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Troughs are a meteorological term for a bout of low atmospheric pressure that bring wind shifts and clouds.

The storm is anticipated to hit parts of the Okanagan, and be most severe in the Cariboo, until Thursday.

The unstable weather comes as fire risks range from moderate to extreme in those region, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Open fires are currently banned in the Coastal, Southeast and Cariboo regions.

