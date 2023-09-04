The Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna destroyed a few properties on Glenmore Road. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Hot spot smoke visible near Glenmore and John Hindle in Kelowna

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to the scene

The Kelowna Fire Department was called to a hot spot producing smoke in the area of Glenmore Road and John Hindle Drive shortly before 4 p.m on Monday, Sept. 4.

The smoke is coming from an area behind the properties on Glenmore Road destroyed by the Walroy Lake wildfire.

Residents can expect to see hot spots in the area for some time and are encouraged to call the fire department’s non-emergency number to report any that are close to properties.

The Walroy Lake wildfire is under control. The size was last updated Sept. 1 at 733 hectares.

