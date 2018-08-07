Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for the Okanagan due to wildfire smoke. —Carli Berry/Capital News

Hot, smokey air in the forecast for Okanagan

Special air quality statement issued due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke is impacting air quality in the Okanagan.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for the valley, with the Air Quality Health Index at just four, the high end of the moderate risk zone for people with heart and lung conditions who are affected by air pollution.

According to the statement, people with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and those sensitive to poor air quality are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

They should stay inside if they have breathing difficulties and find a place that is cool and ventilated, says Environment Canada. Air conditioners and air filters may help.

“If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to public place (a library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned,” says the statement.

Environment Canada estimates the air quality in the Okanagan will improve slightly—rising to a three on the index—later today before going back up to a four this evening and tomorrow.

In addition to the smokey air, a heat warning was issued Tuesday morning for the entire Okanagan, with very high temperatures expected over the next three days.

Today, the temperature was expected to peak at 35 C and rising to near 40 C by Thursday. Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the upper teens to 20 C for the next few nights. Cooling is expected to occur slightly by Friday.

The pubic is being reminded to drink plenty of water, stay in a cool place if possible and never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Early morning blaze pushes Keremeos fire resources to max
Next story
Saudi Airlines suspends Canadian operations starting Aug. 13

Just Posted

Hot, smoky air in the forecast for Okanagan

Special air quality statement issued due to wildfire smoke

Kelowna no longer in Top 100 of Canada’s Best Places to Live list

The city is ranked 250th on the most recent Money Sense’s list of Canada’s Best Places to Live

New Okanagan College facility gets students job-ready

First class in session today at Trades Training Centre in Vernon

A year after the Okanagan Centre wildfire, Lake Country residents return home

Buildings are being reconstructed along Nighthawk Road

Kelowna road blocked after cyclist is hit by vehicle

A cyclist was hit by a vehicle on Richter Street and Doyle Avenue

Video: 27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ northern B.C. wildfire

“We are continuing to see very volatile and aggressive fire behaviour on this fire,” says BC Wildfire Service.

‘I can’t believe she’s gone’: Loved ones pay tribute to girl, 7, killed in Langley

Aaliyah Rose was found dead in an apartment in late July

Canadian laws could prevent emaciated killer whale from being treated

J50, also known as Scarlet, is one of 75 southern resident killer whales in B.C.’s coastal waters

B.C. red-light cameras now live around the clock

Red-light runners get tickets in the mail, speeders to be added later

Online outrage after driver filmed flicking cigarette butt onto median in B.C.

Hundreds of wildfires are currently burning in British Columbia

B.C. man charged after streaking at Seattle Mariners’ game

David McClearn of Vancouver was caught running naked across the baseball field last weekend

Cost to twin Trans Mountain pipeline now $1.9B higher, Kinder Morgan says

Financial documents now say the company expects a $9.3-billion price tag

Advocates slam B.C. government ads meant to fight overdose crisis

Canadian Association of People Who Use Drugs says ads ignore ‘systemic’ factors

B.C. adventurer takes two wheels through Vietnam, China

B.C.’s James Leigh spent six weeks travelling on some of the most dangerous roads in the world.

Most Read