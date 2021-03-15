Community foundations from the Okanagan have teamed up with CMHA and horse-assisted therapists to offer the Front Line Hero Appreciation Initiative as a way for the community to say thank you to frontline workers. (Photo supplied)

Community foundations from the Okanagan have teamed up with CMHA and horse-assisted therapists to offer the Front Line Hero Appreciation Initiative as a way for the community to say thank you to frontline workers. (Photo supplied)

Horse therapy offered to Okanagan frontline workers

Community foundations team up with mental health and horse-assisted therapists to offer program

Workers in health care, law enforcement, emergency responders, care homes, grocery stores, on crisis lines, pharmacists, and many more on the front lines are experiencing the pressures of the pandemic, day after day.

These frontline workers are also dealing with the same increased stresses in their personal lives as the rest of us, such as changes in household income, children and schooling hurdles, aging parents and personal health issues — to name a few.

Due to the increased demands, the pandemic has had on the personal and professional lives of frontline workers, many are feeling overwhelmed and burned out.

The Front Line Hero Appreciation Initiative has been initiated by the Community Foundation North Okanagan (CFNO) in partnership with Central Okanagan Community Foundation, Community Foundation South Okanagan, Canadian Mental Health Association, and horse-assisted therapists across the region – as a way for the community to say thank you to frontline workers, by offering them a way to care for themselves.

“The idea came from a successful initiative in the Lower Mainland. When we were approached to offer it here, it intuitively seemed like the right thing to do,” said CFNO executive director Leanne Hammond. “We have donors who already champion equine-based therapy for stress alleviation and treatment of PTSD. As the COVID-19 situation continues the timing seems perfect to put this idea into motion for the entire Okanagan.”

Horses are known for their calming effects on people.

Horse-assisted therapy is a proven method for treating people who are experiencing stress and anxiety for various reasons.

Clients working with a professional therapist, who is also a horse expert, can grow their own emotional awareness and transfer the learning that takes place with the horses into their everyday lives. Horses sense what is going on “underneath the surface” and will respond accordingly.

“Whoever you are and whatever you are experiencing – being with horses offers you a new perspective to life,” said Annika Voeltz, an experienced horse-assisted therapist.

“Horses communicate with your very core, so everything on the outside, whether it’s stress, distractions, or the layers you are putting on to protect yourself from life, simply seem to disappear and let you focus on your priorities.”

This unique partnership between the three Okanagan Community Foundations, the CMHA and horse-assisted therapists across the Okanagan region, is encouraging the community to support frontline workers by making a donation.

With support from the community, horse-assisted therapy can be offered to any frontline worker at no cost to them. Some things are hard to talk about, some things are hard to acknowledge, and some things just build without us even noticing. Nobody should be dealing with mental health on their own, especially now and especially the frontline workers.

Donations are being accepted online at www.cfno.org, every $75 donation funds one appreciation session.

The Community Foundation recommends nominating someone you know on the frontline, or leave it up to their team of Frontline Hero Appreciation organizers to select someone who could benefit from a session.

READ MORE: Cash available for North Okanagan non-profits

READ MORE: Vernon-based group ready to back building COVID-resilient communities


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsCommunity

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

Just Posted

BC Wildfire map for March 15.
11-hectare wildfire ‘under control’ near Merritt

BC Wildfire Service says these small blazes are not unusual for this time of year

Community foundations from the North, Central and South Okanagan have teamed up with Canadian Mental Health Associaton and horse-assisted therapists across the valley to offer the Front Line Hero Appreciation Initiative as a way for the community to say thank you to frontline workers, by offering them a way to care for themselves. (Photo supplied)
Horse therapy offered to Okanagan frontline workers

Community foundations team up with mental health and horse-assisted therapists to offer program

Okanagan Culinary and Pastry Arts students Jessica Madinabeitia and Mariko Nagata prepare lunches for the OC Serves Up program.
Okanagan College serves up free healthy meals to students facing food insecurity

Students who are struggling financially have access to free healthy meals through the OC Serves Up initiative.

Erratic driver pulled over on Capri Street near Harvey Avenue. (Image: Matt Tyefisher)
Abbotsford man fined for erratic driving in Kelowna

The 24-year-old had his vehicle impounded after Mounties deemed him to be impaired

Vernon Secondary School. (Google Maps)
Vernon high school reports COVID-19 exposure

Vernon Secondary School reports third exposure event

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Owners Adam and Genean Morrow were excited were excited to be pouring beers at the grand opening of their new brewery on Saturday, March 13. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Video: Salmon Arm craft brewery taps kegs for the first time

The Morrow Beer Company on Lakeshore Drive opened their doors on March 13.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Busy preparing for their opening day, Little B’s Pizzeria’s Sharlene Neville and daughter Brittany Neville pause for a picture by their brick ovens, located in the lower level of Salmon Arm’s Old Courthouse building on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Dill Pickle pizza popular on opening day at new Salmon Arm pizzeria

Brittany Neville and mother Sharlene Neville open Little B’s Pizzeria in Old Courthouse

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

SpaceX’s Starlink may have been spotted above Armstrong overnight March 30, 2020. (File)
Shuswap man happy to learn mysterious lights have terrestrial link

Grandview Bench resident surprised by sight of train of lights in sky early Sunday morning

Most Read