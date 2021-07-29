Horse owners warned after trespasser east of Kamloops cuts horse’s tail

Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP say not the first time this has happened, horse hair can be used for crafts

Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP warn public after tail of horse in Monte Creek east of Kamloops cut. (File photo)

People with horses have been warned to be on the lookout for strangers after an animal’s tail was cut.

The Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment issued a news release July 29 regarding an incident at a Monte Creek property between Pritchard and the BC Wildlife Park.

The RCMP’s livestock section received a report that sometime overnight on July 5, someone trespassed onto a property in the 1500-block of Monty Creek Road and cut the tail of a horse.

“The animal was uninjured, but left unable to swat away flies and biting insects,” said the release.

Police said although the motive for the cutting can’t be confirmed, horse hair is used in crafts.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first time we have heard of something like this happening in the province,” said Cpl. Cory Lepine. “It’s really disheartening to think someone would sneak up on a horse and cut its tail off.”

Anyone with information on this or other similar unreported incidents is asked to contact the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP at 250-314-1800 and reference file 2021-23068.

Read more: Two citizen-owned air quality sensors in Salmon Arm help fill monitor gap

Read more: First two new BC Housing buildings in Salmon Arm all but full

Read more: Chase woman facing firearms charge following gunfire at Kamloops hotel

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

horseShuswap