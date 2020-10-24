Horgan, NDP head for majority in B.C. election results

NDP Leader John Horgan elbow bumps NDP candidate Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly following a seniors round table in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The British Columbia provincial election will be on Oct. 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

John Horgan and the B.C. NDP are headed for a majority government, based on early results from 87 constituencies across the province.

It takes 44 seats for a majority, and the NDP were leading in 47 or more seats in early results. The B.C. Liberals were leading in 35 constituencies and the B.C. Green Party was leading three.

Results in closer races will likely have to wait for two weeks to see the result of a flood of mail-in ballots as voters chose that option in the COVID-19 pandemic.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020