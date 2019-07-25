Hood ornaments stolen from high-end Kelowna cars

Around $6,500 worth of damage was caused by mischief maker

Seven vehicles at a high-end dealership on McCurdy Place were damaged after a man removed hood ornaments on July 22.

Approximately $6,500 in damages was caused by the mischief.

READ MORE: Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves the Province money

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP search for suspect in assault with a knife

The Caucasian male in his mid-20s or early 30s was last seen on surveillance camera riding a bicycle through a parking lot wearing black clothing with a black hat donning a white logo.

The man was seen using a tool to remove the hood ornaments from the high-end vehicles.

The dealership has reported the incident to the Kelowna RCMP.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.