Members from the Rotary Club of Kelowna, Lenetta Parry, Gordon Charles, Carol Eamer, and Rick Potter (left to right) stand in front of the Field of Crosses in 2021 (Photo - Rotary Club of Kelowna)

Honour the fallen at Kelowna’s Field of Crosses this November

Field of Crosses will be on display from Nov. 2-12

The Field of Crosses is returning to Kelowna’s cenotaph to celebrate Remembrance Day.

Opening on Wednesday, Nov. 2 with a ceremony, the memorial pays tribute to Canadians who have lost their lives fighting for their country. 227 young Canadians are honoured with their name, rank, regiment, and date of death inscribed on the cross. Local residents who have loved ones names on the cross will be recognized.

Until Nov. 12, the display will be open 24 hours a day to the public to come by and pay their respects. At night, the area will be lit to make it safe for people to walk and see the crosses.

On Thursday, Nov. 10 at 4:30, a. candlelight ceremony will be held in City Park near the cenotaph.

The Field of Crosses started in 2018 and is put on by the Rotary Club of Kelowna.

Remembrance Day

