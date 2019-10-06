Pro-Hong Kong protesters at a rally at Aberdeen Centre Saturday. (Kevin Huang/Twitter)

Hong Kong protesters rebuild Lennon Wall, clash with China supporters in Richmond

A flash mob against the ban on face masks in Hong Kong is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Waterfront Station

Protest over Hong Kong and China divisions took to the streets in Richmond this weekend.

A “Glory to Hong Kong” flash mob took place at Aberdeen Centre in Richmond Saturday but was met with counter-protestors.

Saturday’s protest was a “#LennonWall re:build in light of high school kids being bullied by nationalists on Tuesday,” Kevin Huang, executive director of the Hua Foundation, tweeted.

A Lennon Wall is a John Lennon inspired wall where people have been posting pro-democracy sticky notes. While the original popped up in Prague in the 1980s, they have been used multiple times in Hong Kong protests.

Notices in English and Chinese were handed out at the protests, describing how protesters were scared of Hong Kong losing autonomy and anger for the long detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

Chants of “Save Canadian values! No CCP influence!” echoed outside Aberdeen Centre, which is located in a largely Chinese area of the city.

A flash mob against the ban on face masks in Hong Kong is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Waterfront Station on Sunday.

READ MORE: Shot teen charged as Hong Kong considers ban on masks

VIDEO: Hong Kong police slammed as ‘trigger-happy’ after teen shot

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Train and SUV collide in Shuswap
Next story
Second Trump whistleblower spoke to inspector general: lawyer

Just Posted

Royal Winnipeg Ballet School seeks next generation of dancers in Kelowna

The auditions will take place at the Canadian School of Ballet on Oct. 16

Okanagan families ‘Latch On’ for Kelowna Breastfeeding Challenge

Over 20 families attend challenge to celebrate breastfeeding over the weekend

Kelowna principal wins provincial School Leadership award

Kelowna Secondary’s Troy White won the award at the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education

Crash outside Orchard Park parking lot slows traffic in Kelowna

No serious injuries yet reported

Badly injured cat now fully recovered and awaiting adoption at Okanagan Humane Society

Geronimo was brought in last May, but is now healthy and happy

VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

News Media Canada launches campaign to help readers sort fact from fiction

Climate activists plan to close Vancouver bridge as part of Canada-wide protest

In Vancouver, protesters are concerned about rising sea levels, wildfire smoke and tar sands

Four out of five small Canadian businesses broadcast music illegally: survey

Some were surprised by the level of non-compliance found in the survey

Okanagan rinks into final four at Vernon Curling Classic

Jim Cotter will face Kelowna’s Jeff Richard at noon; men’s final at 3 p.m., women’s final at 4 p.m.

Train and SUV collide in Shuswap

Police and train personnel still on-scene; emergency crews have left

B.C. VIEWS: Massey crossing a bridge too far for NDP

Premier John Horgan focused on high-speed train to Seattle

Summerland intersection was known as Five Corners

Gas station now located at entrance to the community

Hong Kong protesters rebuild Lennon Wall, clash with China supporters in Richmond

A flash mob against the ban on face masks in Hong Kong is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Waterfront Station

Okanagan mountie begins rail trail fundraiser

Vernon RCMP Sgt. Rob Farrer walking Okanagan Rail Trail four times to raise PTSD awareness, funds

Most Read