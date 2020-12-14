Signs are posted and RCMP officers are on the lookout for car thieves, but police say the public has a role to play in preventing theft. (Submitted photo)

Signs are posted and RCMP officers are on the lookout for car thieves, but police say the public has a role to play in preventing theft. (Submitted photo)

Honda, Lexus tops most stolen vehicles in Canada in 2020

Depending on your vehicle’s make and model, it could be one of Canada’s most stolen vehicles

Auto theft costs Canadians close to $1 billion each year and the Insurance Bureau of Canada has listed the most targeted vehicles of 2020.

An estimated $542 million is spent by insurers to fix or replace stolen automobiles each year. A further $250 million goes to other insurance-related expenses, which include police response, health care and court system costs in more serious incidents.

The four most common reasons people steal automobiles include: To sell cars abroad at a higher market value; to dismantle the vehicle and sell the parts; to go joyriding, or to commit another crime and then leave the vehicle.

Here are the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Canada:

  1. 2018 Honda CR-V
  2. 2017 Lexus RX350 or RX450
  3. 2017 Honda CR-V
  4. 2018 Lexus RX350 or RX450
  5. 2018 Ford F150
  6. 2019 Honda CR-V
  7. 2018 Toyota Highlander
  8. 2017 Toyota Highlander
  9. 2019 Lexus RX350 or RX450
  10. 2017 Dodge Ram 1500

@janelle_swift
janelle.swift@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Best of 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge woman guilty of pepper spraying police officer
Next story
Rescue crews save man from raging waters in Vancouver Island provincial park

Just Posted

(HOPE Outreach)
West Kelowna auto-repair shop donates vehicle to Kelowna mom

Jordan will be receiving the vehicle from Nox Automotive near Christmas

Police corporal, Jesse O'Donaghey, Joy Haxton and Kim Sylvestre stand together with toy donations (RCMP photo)
Lake Country’s toy drive is a huge success, despite COVID-19

Central Okanagan is filled with giving residents who donated over 235 toys and $7000 in cash

Members of Vernon Search and Rescue on a Thursday, Dec. 10, evening search for a family whose vehicle was stuck along a forest service road in the Falkland area. (VSAR Facebook)
3 calls in 3 nights for Vernon Search and Rescue

VSAR uses busy weekend as a reminder to stay safe outdoors

(Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
PHOTOS: Santa Claus makes visit to Kelowna luxury car dealership

August Luxury Motorcars welcomed Saint Nick with a parade of fancy vehicles

Five more Central Okanagan schools have noted COVID-19 exposures. (File)
COVID-19 exposures noted at five more Central Okanagan schools

Two schools in Kelowna; two in West Kelowna; one in Oyama

Tamara Dus (left), director of University Health Netwok Safety Services, administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at a hospital in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canada gives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Five front-line workers in Ontario are among the first Canadians to receive Pfizer’s vaccine

Lily Seyes, two, speaks with Santa Claus during Breakfast with Santa at Bradbury’s Restaurant. (File Photo)
Santa Claus will miss photos at Salmon Arm mall

Kris Kringle offers tips to stay on the nice list, keep up Christmas spirit in abnormal year 2020.

Kindergarten students from Queen’s Park hand delivered care packages to Keeping Off the Cold organizers. The packages contained soup, water and hand made Christmas pictures. (Facebook)
Penticton students helping the homeless

KVR students put together 94 care bags and Queen’s Park Ks made hand-made pictures

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA calls for moratorium after minks, workers at farm contract COVID

More than 200 mink have died already at farm affected by COVID-19 in Chilliwack

Damien Dupont, visiting the Free Grace Baptist Church for an in-person service, during a time when there is a ban on gatherings, speaks to a television news crew outside the church on Dec. 13, 2020. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches could face charges for defying pandemic ban on in-person gatherings

Chilliwack RCMP began with awareness campaign but have now recommended charges for gatherings

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Several attempts to capture Kevin has taken place without success. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Kevin, the famous Penticton goose, eludes rescue

The hope is to have Kevin rescued before the lake freezes

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read