Homicide investigation underway after Coldstream incident

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of a man in medical distress Oct. 1, 2020. An investigation closed Kalamalka Road around Howe Drive for several hours. Spray paint marks reddish stains along the roadway. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
A homicide investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man died in hospital after being found in medical distress in Coldstream.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the area around Kalamalka Road near Howe Road Thursday, Oct. 1, shortly after 3:30 a.m.

“The victim, who had been shot, happened to gain entry into the home of a medical professional who provided enhanced care while awaiting the arrival of emergency paramedics,” S/Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit said Oct. 5.

The victim, Zacheriah Bradley, was transported to hospital in serious condition where he underwent emergency surgery. He succumbed to his injuries.

The ongoing investigation saw portions of Kalamalka and Aberdeen roads closed for nearly 12 hours Thursday.

A police investigation saw portions of Kalamalka and Aberdeen roads closed for nearly 12 hours Thursday. Police secured several locations in the area in order to preserve all physical evidence. Spray paint, red stains and police tape are still visible in the area.

The Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, now deemed a homicide, with support from Vernon’s General Investigation Section.

Police released the identity of the victim in order to advance the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

