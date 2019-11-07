(Black Press Media files)

Homicide detectives investigate after two Ontario boys, aged 12 and 9, found dead

Investigators say the deaths are an isolated incident

Police west of Toronto say the death of two boys, aged nine and 12, are being investigated as homicides.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a residence just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night in Brampton, Ont.

They say the boys were found dead when officers arrived at the scene.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown tweeted about the incident this morning, calling it “heart breaking.”

“If this is indeed a case, domestic or familial related homicides it is unfathomable,” he said on Twitter. “As a parent, I just can’t comprehend this. The crisis that lead to this is yet unknown. But our whole community is grieving.”

Homicide and missing persons investigators are still working to figure out what happened at the scene.

Investigators say the deaths are an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

Police say the incident marks Peel Region’s 24th and 25th homicides this year.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Liberal winners and losers gathering in Ottawa today after party loses majority
Next story
Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

Just Posted

Kangaroo Creek puts peacocks up for adoption in Lake Country

Kangaroo Creek Farm does not have room for six peacocks at their new location on Old Vernon Road

Grenfell Road Haunted House has record-breaking year

Over 5000 people passed through doors and over $15,000 was raised for the Central Okanagan Food Bank this Halloween

Christian minister accused of homophobia set to speak in Sidney

Kelowna-based Art Lucier will speak about the Battle of Canada

City of Kelowna sues contractor for allegedly breaking sewage pipe

The city is seeking damages for both temporary and permanent repairs

End of an era for Airport Inn, only owner remains

Airport Inn owner Raif Fleihan has put his motel up for sale

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

Building ‘Trophy Town’: A Home of Champions story

Filmmakers visit Trail to create upcoming documentary on world champion ‘39 and ‘61 Smoke Eaters

Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

B.C. site testing over 700 samples of kombucha for alcohol levels

Drinks with more than 1.1% alcohol must list it on the label

BC Ferries budgets $200M to add four more hybrid-electric vessels to fleet

Vessels expected to arrive in 2022

Christian minister accused of homophobia set to speak on Vancouver Island

Kelowna-based Art Lucier will speak about the Battle of Canada

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Liberal winners, losers to gather for first time since disappointing election result

Vancouver MP Hedy Fry said the people who have their finger on the pulse of the nation are the MPs

North Okanagan men build camaraderie, support

Men’s Shed joins forces with CMHA for projects

Most Read