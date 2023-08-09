Homicide charges laid in death outside of Kelowna nightclub 1 year later

There was an altercation between two men outside the Liquid Zoo nightclub on August 12, 2022

Charges have been laid in a homicide that happened on a downtown Kelowna street a year ago.

RCMP says that Matthew Reimer has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Nicholas Epp outside the Liquid Zoo nightclub on August 12, 2022.

Reimer is set to appear in court within 24 hours.

The investigation is ongoing and before the courts, therefore, no additional information will be released at this time.

RCMP is asking any witnesses, or anyone with information about this case, who has not yet spoken to police to call the detachment at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2022-50738.

