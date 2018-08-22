Joe Murphy, who once played for the Penticton Knights, went on to have a successful NHL career — including winning a Stanley Cup. He is the centre of a TSN original feature, where they catch up to Murphy who is now homeless. Photo from OilersNation.com

Homeless former BCHL/NHL player in TSN documentary

Former Penticton Knights player Joe Murphy is the focus of a TSN original feature

A former BCHL player and NHL’er is the centre of a TSN original feature that is airing tonight on SportsCentre.

Joe Murphy was a BCHL (Penticton Knights) and university star, a first round NHL draft pick and Stanley Cup winner — he is now homeless living on the streets of Kenora, Ont.

Finding Murph follows TSN senior correspondent Rick Westhead and former NHL goalie Trevor Kidd as they track down Murphy to find out what happened to him after his hockey career.

After 18-years in the NHL, Murphy participated in a class action lawsuit against the NHL where players filed complaints that the league failed to keep them safe on issues related to concussions.

Related: NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

According to Hockeydb.com, Murphy played 51 games with the Penticton Knights in the 1984-85 season. He tallied an amazing 152 points that year (68 goals and 84 assists). Murphy won the BCHL Rookie of the Year honours and the BCHL MVP award. He sits fifth overall on Penticton’s all time single season goal tally and third overall for all time single season points (behind Brett Hull – 188 and Ron Vincent – 176).

While suited up for the Knights, the forward played alongside Todd Brost (who after college hockey played with the Canadian National Team, winning a silver at the 1992 Olympics) and Summerland’s John DePourcq. They powered to the Centennial Cup final, but lost.

Related: Penticton’s rick in hockey history

Murphy was selected first overall in the 1986 NHL entry draft by the Detroit Red Wings after standing out as a centre at Michigan State. While he toiled in the AHL, winning a Calder Cup with the Adirondack Red Wings, it was a trade to the Edmonton Oilers that saw him win the NHL’s grand prize. That year, 1990, the Oilers defeated the Bruins in the Stanley Cup final.

Murphy followed that up with helping lead the Oilers to the conference finals the next year. Contract talks deteriorated before the next season and eventually he was dealt to the Chicago Blackhawks. He then bounced around several NHL teams including the St. Louis Blues, San Jose Sharks, Bruins and eventually the Washington Capitals — where he was suspended by the team in the 2000-2001 season and never played hockey again.

The TSN feature will debut on Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. (Pacific). Finding Murph will be available on TSN.ca following its debut on SportsCentre.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Send Kristi Patton an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Strong early-morning Oregon quake felt in parts of coastal B.C.
Next story
Northern B.C. community evacuated to Yukon due to wildfire

Just Posted

Vernon killer denied absolute discharge by B.C. Court of Appeal

Kenneth Scott Barter remains “significant threat to public”: decision

Kelowna’s air quality to deteriorate again

That clearing trend, however, isn’t expected to last.

Lake Country council approves first step to making beer in the district

A proposed zoning amendment will allow craft breweries and meaderies in the district

Fast food drive thru at Turtle Bay Crossing rejected a second time

Lake Country council listed its traffic concerns with the intersections near the complex

Smoke looming in Okanagan could affect wine

Smoke taint could sour this years vintages if ash falls on grapes

VIDEO: Hawaii residents prepare for Hurricane Lane

Storm had weakened to Category 4, but winds can still cause catastrophic damage

Expect to see more smoke and fire on Snowy Mountain

The BC Wildfire Service will be conducting small scale hand ignitions on the blaze

Northern B.C. community evacuated to Yukon due to wildfire

Evacuees are being welcomed in Watson Lake, which itself has several fires burning in the area

Strong early-morning Oregon quake felt in parts of coastal B.C.

Data from the United States Geological Survey shows residents in Vancouver, Vancouver Island

Canadian Armed Forces in the Okanagan to help firefighters

Canadian Armed Forces arrived in Vernon Thursday, being deployed to West Kelowna fire

App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked

Residents in one B.C. community may smoke up to 28.2 cigarettes Wednesday

Study aims to help women with painful periods

A North Okanagan woman is looking for others who may suffer from painful menstruation

Okanagan man killed in highway crash

Happened on Highway 97A north of Enderby Saturday just before 1 a.m.

Fatal crash involving sewage truck closes major B.C. highway

The driver of the truck is dead after a serious crash on the Malahat just north of Victoria

Most Read