Vernon Coun. Kari Gares hopes people bring solutions, along with concerns, to a special town-hall meeting Tuesday involving downtown issues and problems. (Morning Star - file photo)

Homeless, drug use and safety issues on topic at Okanagan meeting

Councillor wants people to bring concerns but also solutions to Vernon town-hall meeting Tuesday

Kari Gares wants to hear people’s concerns.

But the Vernon councillor is hoping for a lot more than just a “bitch-fest” when the City of Vernon hosts a town hall meeting Tuesday.

The meeting will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre auditorium. It’s designed for residents and business owners to express concerns or issues relating to crime, vagrancy, overdose prevention sites and open drug use where there’s a negative impact on downtown and surrounding neighbourhoods.

READ ALSO: Vernon council sets town hall meeting on downtown issues

“What I’m looking for is for people to come to the town hall with concerns, yes, but also bring solutions to the table,” said Gares. “The citizens have not been engaged on this. That’s the purpose of the meeting, to engage the community. If they don’t air concerns, we hope they say, ‘This is what I think we could do that would be helpful.’ We hope people do not use the forum to air grievances.”

Council is asking those that attend for solutions both short- and long-term that may improve their neighbourhood in regard to the issues that are the focus of the meeting.

As directed by council, speakers will be allocated a maximum of two minutes (Gares originally asked for five minutes) to bring forward their remarks and solutions.

The city has appointed CTQ Consulting Ltd. to facilitate Tuesday’s meeting. Their role is to manage a respectful meeting, ensure speakers respect the time limit, record the comments of the public, and if required, ask clarifying questions of the presenters in order to capture accurate records.

READ ALSO: Vernon council will hold town-hall on downtown issues

Vernon councillors will not take questions from the floor. Their role is to listen to members of the public, and, if necessary, seek clarification of comments made, through the facilitator.

Gares expects a large turnout Tuesday.

“From what I’m seeing on social media, I think there will be quite a bit more people than some think,” she said.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: hazy and hot weekend starts up
Next story
‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Just Posted

Kelowna General Hospital Nurses happy with increased security

B.C. Nurses Union wants the government to heighten security in all medical facilities

Lake Country to consider more cops

Council asked to look at adding up to five more RCMP officers

Rural property taxes due July 2 for Central Okanagan district

RDCO can’t accept payments

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: hazy and hot weekend starts up

Environment Canada forecasts highs of 30 C Friday, risk of thunderstorm in some parts of Okanagan

Alberta company proposes expanded bus service in Okanagan-Shuswap

Ebus applying to include Vernon, Salmon Arm, Chase, Enderby and Armstrong in new route

VIDEO: Misbehave too much? Uber will ban you from the app

So don’t be rude, leave trash behind, or ask the driver to speed beyond the limit

Haida artist gets new oncologist appointment in Abbotsford after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

Tofino’s ‘Mushroom Man’ wins Top Chef Canada Season 7

Chef Paul Moran of 1909 Kitchen at Tofino Resort + Marina won the $100,000 prize and Top Chef title.

Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting up a 150-person camp in the Dease Lake area

‘Like burnt toast’: Wildfire destroys homes in northern Alberta settlement

The homes are widely scattered in the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement’s northeast

Darryl Plecas seized hard drives of senior B.C. legislature staff, Liberals say

Premier rejects opposition leader’s offer of an MLA to replace speaker

Mysterious sea creature washes ashore at Victoria-area beach

Can you identify a beast with a crocodile head, slimy skin, and teeth growing from its tail?

Embattled MLA says BC Liberal accusations are just ‘gotcha politics’

Liberal House Leader Mary Polak, MLA for Langley, asked the RCMP to investigate NDP MLA Jinny Sims

Most Read