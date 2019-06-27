Balloons are released following the official ribbon cutting for the Duncan Keith Adventure Playground at the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre Wednesday. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Home is where the heart is for NHL player from the South Okanagan

Duncan Keith of the Chicago Black Hawks opens the second phase of his OSNS playground project

For a special group of children, falling down in the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre playground doesn’t have to hurt as much any more.

That’s thanks to a generous $150,000 donation from Penticton’s NHL hockey great Duncan Keith of the Chicago Black Hawks.

Keith joined parents, kids and OSNS staff for the ribbon cutting at the grand opening for phase two of the Duncan Keith Adventure Playground outside Kinderplace Preschool.

Keith, through his charity Keith Relief and the Chicago Black Hawk Charities, which do a lot of work helping others in the Windy City, announced in the summer of 2017 they were partnering with OSNS over the next three years.

Keith has also committed funds to helping families in financial crisis throughout the year at the centre.

“We have helped a lot of families there (Chicago) but Penticton is my home town and obviously everybody here is near and dear to my heart,” said Keith at the opening. “I just feel grateful and fortunate and privileged to be in a position to help give back.

READ MORE: NHL’ers donation makes playspace possible at OSNS

“When I found out that they (OSNS) needed some help I thought it was just a great opportunity, so that’s been the biggest sense of joy for myself is just to see and know that it’s helping families and most importantly the children.”

The new playground, constructed mainly by the Wildstone Group of Companies, a long time supporter of the centre, and sponsor of the annual Colours4Kids run that generates thousands of dollars for OSNS, is a special design.

The artificial turf area is a surrounded by a soft rubber track and also features a swing set, climbing equipment and wooden accessories like a boat and table.

“Imagine you’re a three-year-old and you’re just learning to walk and it’s harder for you than it is for other kids, so you fall a lot,” said OSNS executive director Manisha Willms. “If you were a three-year-old and fell on a surface that was hard. How motivated would you be to stand up again and try it again with your physiotherapist? On a surface like this there is a big layer of foam under here; that comes at a price that we’re only able to [afford] because of donations.”

Added the centre’s Meg Dimma: “The even surface also makes it a better learning area for practicing activities that require balance and co-ordination. The children love to use the track around the playground to practice riding on their bikes. At OSNS disguising hard work with play is what our programs are all about.”

Wildstone president Mark Melissen and project manager Marcel Olsthoorn were at the official opening.

READ MORE: NHL’er Keith hoping to raise awareness

The centre also has an extra special place in Keith’s heart, his son Colton, who is now six, also attended OSNS, so over the past two years he has made many visits to the facility.

“He was very at home with the kids, he just sat right down and had a mud tea party and enjoyed being around the kids and hanging out,” Willms said previously. “Duncan was a very engaged visitor and wanted to know more and about the value of pediatric care and quality programming. It was very special to have that energy in our centre.”

The first phase of the program was a playground on the centre’s lower level and the final next year will be the installation of costly and unique nature-inspired equipment.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

 

Duncan Keith of the Chicago Black Hawks signs autographs at the official opening of the Duncan Keith Adventure Playground Wednesday. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Chicago Black Hawks Duncan Keith of Penticton poses for a photo with his fans Oliver Barker (right) and Kayne Fontaine at the OSNS playground. (Mark Brett - Western News)

NHL’er Duncan Keith gives five-year-old Garrett Laverdure a push on the swing at the new Duncan Keith Adventure Playground at the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Previous story
Fawn reunited with doe after man carries baby deer through B.C. liquor store

Just Posted

Sidewalk Construction to cause road closure in West Kelowna

Ross Road will be closed between Brentwood Road and Riffington Place beginning July 2

Public forum fails to ease Rutland residents’ frustration over McCurdy house

Rutland residents left with questions about Kelowna’s latest supportive housing project

Lake Country is growing: but by how much?

Lake Country’s development exceeds previous years

Okanagan Residents say RCMP scarecrow officers are working

The idea first originated in Coquitlam

Lake Country staff looks to deny local business’ development

Landscaping business to request trailer-office be set upon an Agricultural Land Reserve site

Luxury auctions return to the Okanagan

Lambert and Co will host a luxury home auction in Lake Country

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries baby deer through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

Okanagan lacrosse teams can soon play Princeton

Drop-in lacrosse game program deemed a success, organizer pushes for local league

South Okanagan man sentenced for flashing teen in public park

David Ernest Friesen, 66, was sentenced at the Penticton provincial courthouse

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Ancient remains discovered at Kamloops construction site

The exact age of the remains is not yet known but dates back to pre-European settlement in the area

Variances approved for Summerland mushroom farm

Variances were required for buildings on Garnett Valley Road property

Pair charged in alleged South Okanagan boat theft

The boat was eventually found on the shoreline in the Munson Mountain

Man steals $20,000 in tools from South Okanagan business

Police apprehended the suspect on Thursday morning

Most Read