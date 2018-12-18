photo: contributed

Holiday guide to tree chipping in the Central Okanagan

If you have trees to chip this is your go-to guide this holiday season

When you take down your Christmas tree after the holidays, keep in mind you can dispose of it in an eco- friendly way and have it chipped, not chucked.

The Regional Waste Reduction Office recommends giving your tree another life after the holidays by dropping it off at any one of the convenient free chip it locations. Your tree will then be chipped down and composted into a nutrient rich soil enhancer called GlenGrow available at various locations including the Glenmore Landfill in the spring.

RELATED: Regional District of Central Okanagan Holiday closures

If you don’t want to haul your tree to a drop off location, you can also cut it down to size and put the pieces in your yard waste cart for pick up once yard waste collection resumes March 1, 2019. Keep in mind the prunings and branches need to be no longer than five centimetres (two inches) in circumference and less than one meter (three feet) long.

Please remove all decorations and tinsel before recycling your tree, plus any plastic bags or other materials used for transporting—all of these interfere with the composting process.

RELATED: Holiday recycling rules in Kelowna

Christmas tree drop-off locations Dec. 26 through Jan. 31 are:

Kelowna and Area:

  • Ben Lee Park (parking lot at Houghton Road)
  • Cook Road Boat Launch (parking lot)
  • Glenmore Landfill (Glenmore Road)
  • Open Monday-Sunday 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.
  • Closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1
  • (Three tree limit)

Westside:

  • Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Center (Asquith Road)
  • Open Friday-Monday 7:30 a.m. – 3:50 p.m. Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

Lake Country:

  • Jack Seaton Park (1950 Camp Road)

Peachland:

  • Residents can take their trees and yard waste year round to the Westside Residential Waste Disposal Center on Asquith Road in West Kelowna

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Your morning news in 90: Dec. 18, 2018
Next story
Stricter drunk driving laws to take effect across Canada today

Just Posted

Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne to perform at Stuart Park

The Blues musician will release his 10th album and will perform on New Years Eve

Car and bus collide on Cooper Road

No passengers were hurt in the collision

Two vehicle crash on Lawrence Avenue

Emergency crews are on scene

Holiday guide to tree chipping in the Central Okanagan

If you have trees to chip this is your go-to guide this holiday season

Arion Therapeutic Farm works alongside Mamas for Mamas

The farm will be open every day through the holidays

Story of the Year: Deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The Canadian Press annual survey of newsrooms across the country saw 53 out of 129 editors cast their votes for the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Two-year-old attacked by cougar near Mission, B.C.

Boy not seriously injured in incident on Monday afternoon

Year in review: Public beach access a hot topic for Lake Country residents

Gable Beach was a contentious issue for Lake Country

Trump signs order to create US Space Command

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to create a U.S. Space Command.

Groups preparing new pipeline legal challenge, argue government’s mind made up

A Vancouver-based environment charity is readying itself to go back to court if the federal government reapproves the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Notorious Toronto triple killer gets third consecutive life sentence

Dellen Millard gets third consecutive life sentence for father’s death.

‘Subdued’ housing market predicted in B.C. through 2021: report

The Central 1 Credit Union report predicts “rising but subdued sales” over the next three years, with little movement in median home prices.

A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments

Was there any pop culture this year? Of course there was.

‘A stronger Alberta:’ Ottawa announces $1.6B for Canada’s oil and gas sector

Price of Alberta oil plummeted so low that Alberta’s Premier said Canada was practically giving it away

Most Read