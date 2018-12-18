Holiday guide to tree chipping in the Central Okanagan

If you have trees to chip this is your go-to guide this holiday season

When you take down your Christmas tree after the holidays, keep in mind you can dispose of it in an eco- friendly way and have it chipped, not chucked.

The Regional Waste Reduction Office recommends giving your tree another life after the holidays by dropping it off at any one of the convenient free chip it locations. Your tree will then be chipped down and composted into a nutrient rich soil enhancer called GlenGrow available at various locations including the Glenmore Landfill in the spring.

If you don’t want to haul your tree to a drop off location, you can also cut it down to size and put the pieces in your yard waste cart for pick up once yard waste collection resumes March 1, 2019. Keep in mind the prunings and branches need to be no longer than five centimetres (two inches) in circumference and less than one meter (three feet) long.

Please remove all decorations and tinsel before recycling your tree, plus any plastic bags or other materials used for transporting—all of these interfere with the composting process.

Christmas tree drop-off locations Dec. 26 through Jan. 31 are:

Kelowna and Area:

Ben Lee Park (parking lot at Houghton Road)

Cook Road Boat Launch (parking lot)

Glenmore Landfill (Glenmore Road)

Open Monday-Sunday 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1

(Three tree limit)

Westside:

Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Center (Asquith Road)

Open Friday-Monday 7:30 a.m. – 3:50 p.m. Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

Lake Country:

Jack Seaton Park (1950 Camp Road)

Peachland:

Residents can take their trees and yard waste year round to the Westside Residential Waste Disposal Center on Asquith Road in West Kelowna

