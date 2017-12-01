Holiday event happenings in the Central Okanagan

The Central Okanagan is getting into the holiday season with Christmas activities and decorations.

In downtown Kelowna Saturday, festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a light up in Stuart Park at 5.

West Kelowna will host its annual light up Dec. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. on Brown Road. The city is also celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Free food and entertainment will be provided.

Lake Country will hold a variety of events Dec. 2 and 3. The Christmas Light Up takes place Dec. 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. in Memorial Park. Santa’s Craft Shop will be held Dec. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the George Elliot Secondary Community Complex and a free skate with Santa will happen Dec. 3 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Winfield Arena.

In Peachland, the light pp takes place Dec. 1 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and includes a Santa Claus parade, entertainment, refreshments and more in Heritage Park. The Light Up and glow parade takes place at 6 p.m.

