B.C.-based credit union is distributing funds to food banks in communities across the province, including Kelowna.

Holiday boost for Central Okanagan Food Bank

Food bank supplies in the Okanagan are getting a much needed boost just in time for the holidays, thanks to Coast Capital Savings.

The Central Okanagan Community Food Bank is receiving $1,500 out of a $75,000 donation from Coast Capital Savings to food banks across British Columbia.

The contribution to Food Banks BC is being distributed across the communities where the B.C.-based credit union operates in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and the Okanagan.

Maureen Young, Acting Director, Community Leadership at Coast Capital Savings said the credit union is making the donation to support those who need a little help over the holidays, including vulnerable young people.

“Community leadership is a pillar of Coast Capital’s corporate strategy,” Young explained. “Helping is part of our DNA and at this time of year, giving back is so important. Coast Capital’s donation to our local food banks helps ensure that these families can focus on enjoying time together over the holiday season instead of worrying about where their next meal is coming from.”

RELATED: Even more Christmas hampers given out in Kelowna.

Laura Lansink, executive director of Food Banks BC, said support from corporate donors like Coast Capital is vital to the successful operation of food banks, especially when the food bank’s bulk buying power is considered.

“For every dollar donated, food banks are able to provide the equivalent of three nutritious meals to an individual at risk of hunger,” Lansink said.

“This means that because of Coast Capital’s generous donation of $75,000, 150,000 individuals will not be facing an empty shelf.

“That gives us an exceptional boost in our ability to meet the needs of our members as demand grows over the holiday season.”

