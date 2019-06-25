Holi: Festival of Colours celebrated in the South Okanagan

Known as the ‘festival of colour,’ Holi was celebrated at Kismet Estate Winery in Oliver on the weekend.

Various colours are thrown on each other, amidst loud music and drums to celebrate Holi.

According to the organizers, like many other festivals in India, Holi also signifies a victory of good over evil. Each colour also carries a meaning. Red symbolizes love and fertility; yellow is the color of turmeric, a powder native to India and used as a natural remedy; blue represents the Hindu God Krishna; and green is for new beginnings.

“It was a lot of fun and well worth taking in this event. It was well attended, and my understanding is anticipated to be even bigger next year,” said Sandy Steck, who was one of the participants.

The event, which took place on June 22, including food, coloured powder to throw and a poncho.

