Hodge ‘good to go’ in re-election bid for Kelowna council

Charlie Hodge is looking for another term on Kelowna council.

“I’m feeling great and ready to go,” said Hodge. “There are a lot of things we haven’t completed yet as a council that I would like to see get done.”

Hodge added he sees his job on council as representing the average person.

“That’s been my role, the voice of the people. That’s always been my strength.”

He said there are several items he would like to see through over the next four years, including building the Kelowna Community Campus (KCC), and developing the North End Plan.

“As a council, we’ve worked really hard to get them to a point where it’s a reality that the next council is going to have to deal with,” explained Hodge.

He added that rather than having to get everybody up to speed, it would be ideal to have any returning councillors help mentor any newly-elected councillors to complete those projects.

“I think the KCC is the highest priority because of our seniors and the North End is going to be a major contributor to our future.”

Hodge added solutions must also be found to bring down crime rates in the city as well as finding ways to help those experiencing homelessness.

