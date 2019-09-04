Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrested a Vernon man after he allegedly threatened three hitchhikers with a sawed off shotgun on Sunday, Aug. 1, around midnight. (File photo)

Hitchhikers threatened at gunpoint in Vernon

A Vernon man faces six counts of firearm related charges following the Sunday night incident

An 18-year-old Vernon man was arrested Sunday night after a hitchhiking attempt went dangerously awry.

Just after midnight on Sept. 1, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers responded to a scene in the area of 34th Street and 19th Avenue after three hitchhikers said a man pulled a firearm on them after stopping to offer them a ride.

The hitchhikers told police they had declined the ride due to a lack of seating in the man’s vehicle.

“During the interaction between both parties, the ride was declined by the three victims and a verbal argument ensued,” RCMP Const. Kelly Brett said. “The driver of the vehicle then allegedly produced what was believed to be a sawed off shot gun. The victims quickly fled the area safely on foot.”

A police investigation led officers to an address in the Vernon area, where a police dog unit was used to locate the suspect hiding in an outbuilding. The man was taken into custody without incident, and his firearm was seized by police.

The man is facing six counts of firearm related charges and is scheduled to appear in court at a future date.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP seize gun and drugs following weapons complaint

READ MORE: Six stolen bikes recovered from Vernon house known to police

