Hit and run kills dog, severely injures West Kelowna man

The car was abandoned but police could not locate its driver

(Instagram/Matty Rebman)

(Instagram/Matty Rebman)

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

The man recovering in hospital after a hit and run that killed his dog has been identified through social media as Matty Rebman.

In hopes of identifying the driver who hit him, a friend of Rebman’s posted to the Kelowna Alert Facebook group for assistance. According to that post, Rebman is suffering a broken leg, as well as fractures to his ribs, neck and back.

Attached to the post is an Instagram post from Rebman, in which he makes a plea to the person responsible.

“To the guy who hit me with their car and killed my best friend, please turn yourself in.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

The West Kelowna RCMP is investigating a serious hit and run collision that killed a dog and seriously injured a man on Oct. 25.

Police said just after midnight on Oct. 25, they received a report of a hit and run in the 1300-block of Hudson Road in West Kelowna. The blue sedan involved in the collision did not stop at the scene and was abandoned by its driver at the intersection of Hudson and Concord Roads.

Officers attended both locations, with the RCMP Police Dog Services conducting a search, but the driver could not be located.

The 35-year-old pedestrian was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. According to the RCMP, his dog died due to its injuries while he remains in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

Police seized the vehicle and the investigation is ongoing.

“We wish to commend all those who called police immediately and stopped to provide assistance and comfort to the pedestrian who lay injured in the roadway,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“We are now encouraging anyone who witnessed the collision unfold to contact police immediately with your information. Furthermore, if any motorist has any dash camera footage or homeowner with surveillance video of the event, they are urged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP immediately.”

If you witnessed the collision, call the West Kelowna RCMP at 2500-768-2880. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Slick roads on Monday commute around Vernon

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Northern B.C. study using salmon DNA to count annual runs
Next story
Wash your hands, not your candy: UBC offers COVID-safe tips for Halloween trick-or-treating

Just Posted

Three vehicle crash on Highway 33. Twila Amato, Black Press Media.
Three-vehicle crash involving bus on Highway 33

Highway 33 is slow going in both directions

Welcome Inn will offer 20 beds, but site coordinators Jason Siebenga and Tara Tschritter hope to offer up to 40. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Winter shelters spaces opening in Kelowna

The move comes as winter conditions are setting in earlier this year

Comedian Mike Delamont will take the stage at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre for two socially-distanced shows Nov. 14 at 5:40 and 8 p.m. (Contributed)
Comedy returns to Vernon’s stage amid COVID-19

Cabaret-style shows let audience in on the live action once again

The 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge targets municipalities across Canada where radon testing has been limited, but where there is a potential for homes to have elevated radon levels. Vernon is participating. (Image contributed)
Vernon takes on Radon Challenge

200 free radon testing kits are up for grabs as part of the third annual challenge to test for gas

Armstrong’s Christyna Whieldon is $1M richer after scoring a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket from the general store. (BCLC contributed)
Armstrong mom $1M richer after candy run

Christyna Whieldon bought a winning ticket from Armstrong’s general store

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm early Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (File photo)
Salmon Arm man killed in collision on Highway 1

RCMP say slippery road conditions contributing factor behind collision

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Parents not giving up, after official search for Manning Park hiker suspended again

‘We are determined, but eventually the money is going to run out.’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm early Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (File photo)
Salmon Arm man killed in collision on Highway 1

RCMP say slippery road conditions contributing factor behind collision

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP have released more details regarding what led up to an arrest caught on video in Williams Lake Sunday, Oct. 26. (Facebook video screenshot)
Review launched after ‘high-risk, multi-jurisdictional’ chase, arrest in Williams Lake

RCMP launching a full review and code of conduct investigation

(Pxfuel)
B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

Henry issued a public health order limiting private gatherings to one household, plus a group of ‘safe six’ only

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Penticton RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man seriously injured in custody

B.C.’s police watchdog found no evidence of harm caused by police in Sept. 21 incident

Most Read