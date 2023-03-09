A 19-year-old man was run over and left with serious injuries while the driver fled the parking lot of the Popeye's and Dominos restaurants at 2050 Main Street. (Google)

Hit-and-run in Penticton parking lot leaves victim with serious injuries

Police are looking for South Asian man driving a low-riding grey sedan

A 19-year-old man was run over and left with serious injuries at the Popeye’s restaurant parking lot on Wednesday night.

Penticton RCMP are now looking for the person who drove off after hitting the pedestrian.

The hit-and-run occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m., on March 8 at 2050 Main Street.

Officers, along with BC Ambulance and Fire Department responded. The victim was treated at the scene for serious injuries. He was later taken to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene with no apparent attempt to assist the victim, said Cpl. James Grandy.

The driver is described as a South Asian male, with short black hair.

The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door sedan, grey, which sustained damage to its driver’s side window and possibly its windshield. The vehicle was described as quite low to the ground.

Investigators cordoned off the parking lot for several hours as evidence was being gathered, which included assistance by an RCMP Collision Analyst.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage of the incident, please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

READ MORE: Accused Canada Day shooter awaits sentencing on 1 of 3 cases

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadians making fewer trips to the grocery store as inflation pinches: RBC report
Next story
Update: Highway 1 east of Revelstoke reopened

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Fasten your seatbelt: $40K fine for unsafe tractor driving at Kelowna orchard

Chilliwack School District 33 has stayed ahead of the bus driver shortage afflicting other districts in B.C. and beyond. (Black Press file)
Central Okanagan students face school bus hike

Screenshot of released Meadow Valley Meats video (Animal Justice Canada/Screenshot of video)
BC SPCA reiterates calls for provincial action on slaughterhouses amid Pitt Meadows probe

Kelowna coaches and athletes were recognized for their athletic accomplishments throughout the last year on Wednesday night (March 8) at the Mary Irwin Theatre (Rotary Centre of the Arts). (Contributed)
Szturc, Iginla among other Kelowna athletes recognized by City and PacificSport