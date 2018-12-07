BRIDGE BUILDING In 1913, crews installed the girders as they constructed the railway bridge over Trout Creek Canyon. The bridge is still in use today. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Historic railway bridge receiving upgrade work

Maintenance at Kettle Valley Steam Railway bridge in Summerland to be finished by end of year

Crews are at work on Summerland’s historic railway bridge over Trout Creek Canyon.

The construction work means the bridge is now closed to pedestrians as crews are doing repairs to the structure.

Gerry Conrad, secretary of the Kettle Valley Railway Society, said the work is normal midlife maintenance for the bridge.

It includes removing the deck, replacing the timbers underneath and repairing the deck surface and replacing some of the metal support work at the end closest to Summerland.

“This is all to keep the bridge in operation for another decade and a half or two decades,” he said.

The work began at the beginning of December and Conrad said crews are expected to have it completed before the end of the year.

He said the estimated cost is a couple of hundred thousand dollars.

The bridge repair work will not affect the Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s annual Christmas Express Trains. Those trains, which run Dec. 13 to 17 and 20 to 23, do not stop on the trestle. Instead, they stop at the siding nearby.

The bridge and the steam train are parts of transportation history in Summerland and the Okanagan Valley.

The bridge across Trout Creek Canyon was constructed in 1913 and the first train crossed it on Oct. 25, 1913. It is 73 metres above the canyon floor.

The first train passed through Summerland on May 31, 1915. The last passenger train was on Jan. 16, 1964.

Since the late 1990s, the Kettle Valley Steam Railway has operated a tourist train on a 16-kilometre section of track. This is the only preserved section of the historic railway.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

SPANNING A CANYON In order to bring train service to Summerland in the early 20th century, a bridge was required across Trout Creek Canyon. The bridge is 73 metres above the canyon floor. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Previous story
Chinese Huawei executive facing US extradition to appear in B.C. court
Next story
When will we get results on B.C.’s electoral referendum?

Just Posted

Missing and murdered women honoured with Kelowna vigil

National Day of Remembrance and Action to End Violence Against Women is Dec. 6

It’s the last day to vote in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots must now be dropped off in person to meet the deadline of 4:30 p.m.

The Arkells bring Rally Cry to Kelowna

The Arkells discuss their rise to fame

Kelowna RCMP recover suspected stolen property

A search warrant aided police in recovering the property

Lived experience crucial for Kelowna’s Journey Home

The task force works with people who have been homeless to ensure strategy is effective

Flurries forecast for the weekend

It will be clear and cold before turning to flurries in the Okanagan - Shuswap

Do you adjust the thermostat without telling your partner?

A new survey suggest 30% of Canadians admit they turn the heat up out down without permission

B.C. petition to end wolf cull submitted to province

Wolf Awareness says more habitat must be protected to save ailing caribou

WHL League refutes rumour that Kootenay ICE moving out of B.C., for now

Contrary to reports out of Winnipeg, no announcement is coming Monday, says WHL

When will we get results on B.C.’s electoral referendum?

Elections BC said it depends on the number of ballots it receives

Historic railway bridge receiving upgrade work

Maintenance at Kettle Valley Steam Railway bridge in Summerland to be finished by end of year

Girl opens Christmas present she gave to boy when she dumped him in 1971

Adrian Pearce, now a married father of two, received the small present from his highschool sweetheart

Why this former B.C. junior hockey player’s league records may never be broken

On BCHL’s new all-time stats page, Shane Kuss is tops for career points and assists

Oil producers from around the world join forces and cut production again

Oil producers have been under pressure to reduce production following a sharp fall in oil prices

Most Read