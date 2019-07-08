Historic military planes to take flight over Penticton

The B-17 does a flyover of Penticton Regional Airport Monday. (Mark Brett - Western News) Pilots watch from the ground the arrival of the warbird Sentimental Journey at the Penticton Regional Airport Monday morning. (Mark Brett - Western News) The B-17 arrives shrouded in the heat coming from the Penticton Regional Airport runway. (Mark Brett - Western News) Pilot Tony Anger of the Commemorative Air Force with the B-17 in the foreground and B-25 in the background. (Mark Brett - Western News) Crew member Mike Mueller with the B-17 bomber Sentimental Journey. (Mark Brett - Western News)

The B-17 Flying Fortress, Sentimental Journey and the B-25 Maid in the Shade bombers touched down at the Penticton Regional Airport Monday morning.

The two Second World War aircraft are operated by the Commemorative Air Force out of Mesa, Ariz. and are here until next weekend.

READ MORE: Warbirds scheduled to touch down in the Okanagan

Tours of the aircraft as well as flights aboard the planes are available. Those tours take place Monday and Friday to Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Flight reservations can be made online at https://www.azcaf.org/location/penticton-bc-tour-stop/.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.