AROUND THE BEND Trains once hauled passengers and freight along the Kettle Valley Railway line. The railway crossed the Trout Creek Trestle to provide service to Summerland. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Historian to speak about steam railway’s past

Doug Campbell will speak about Pitsche Gas lanterns and Sputniks at KVR annual meeting in Summerland

A railway historian will talk about old gas lanterns which were once in use on steam trains.

Doug Campbell, a Kettle Valley Railway historian, will speak about Pintshe Gas lanterns during the Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s annual general meeting on April 13.

He will also speak about Sputniks, the name train crews gave the Dayliners in the early 1950s. The term is a reference to early Soviet spacecraft.

Campbell’s talk, Pintsch Gas to Sputnik, will feature a history of passenger train travel from 1915 to 1964, the years when Summerland was served by passenger train service.

RELATED: Murder mystery staged on steam train

RELATED: Kettle Valley Steam Railway kicks off spring season

The bridge over the Trout Creek Canyon was constructed in 1913. The first passenger train passed through Summerland on May 31, 1915. At that time, a train trip from Summerland to Vancouver took 23 hours and 20 minutes.

The last passenger train to pass through Summerland was on Jan. 15, 1964.

The Kettle Valley Railway Heritage Society was formed in late 1989 and the first tourist train was run on Sept. 17, 1995.

Today, the railway operates throughout the summer season and also provides special trains at other times of the year.

RELATED: Historic railway bridge receiving upgrade work

Campbell is a volunteer, history buff and Brakeman with the railway society.

The railway is inviting the public to become members before the annual general meeting by visiting www.kettlevalleyrail.org.

“New members and volunteers are always welcome,” says KVSR president Sharon Unrau. Volunteers are very important to the railway as we move ahead and grow, she added.

The railway society’s annual general meeting will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the train station, station, 18404 Bathville Rd., Summerland.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

HIGH BRIDGE The Trout Creek Trestle connected Summerland with the rest of the Kettle Valley Railway line. The bridge was constructed in 1913. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

THE END OF AN ERA The last passenger train service to Summerland was on Jan. 16, 1964. Today, a tourist train service provides a railway experience. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Previous story
Street checks should be strictly limited – or banned outright, N.S. report says
Next story
Washington authorities identify bicyclist killed in B.C.-bound train collision

Just Posted

Interior Health warns of spike in cartfentanil-tainted opioids

Higher traces of carfentanil linked to spike in overdose cases

Suspect robs Kelowna gas stations with knife, taser

One gas station along Highway 33 was robbed twice in one night

Cannabis buildings taking too much ALR land, Lake Country council to consider bylaw

The District of Lake Country will consider an amendment to fall in line with the ALC

Water advisory issued for Falcon Ridge in Kelowna

The regional district recommends that those with lowered immune systems should boil water

Namaste: Rid Peachland’s beach of trash, get a free yoga class

Summit Yoga BC is hosting free yoga classes after beach cleanups in Peachland and West Kelowna

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Shuswap snowplowing crews receive rare kudos for their work

Salmon Arm resident recognizes skill in street and sidewalk clearing

Historian to speak about steam railway’s past

Doug Campbell will speak about Pitsche Gas lanterns and Sputniks at KVR annual meeting in Summerland

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

B.C. legal aid lawyers get $7.9 million after vote to strike

Legal aid lawyers voted overwhelmingly to start withdrawing their services in April over lack of funds

Spring has sprung: Lillooet, B.C., hottest spot in Canada as sunshine continues

Burns Lake, Yoho National Park both break temperature records

Coldstream Poet nominated for prestigious book prize

Laisha Rosnau’s poetry collection, Our Familiar Hunger, as a finalist for the 2019 Dorothy Livesay Poetry Prize.

Most Read