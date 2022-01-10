Conservation officer Peter Pauwels said coastal wolf attacks on dogs are rare near Greater Victoria. (File photo courtesy of Ian McAllister/Pacific Wild)

Conservation officer Peter Pauwels said coastal wolf attacks on dogs are rare near Greater Victoria. (File photo courtesy of Ian McAllister/Pacific Wild)

Hiker rescues dog from jaws of a wolf in attack on southern Vancouver Island

The hiker was walking with their dog on a trail on Broom Hill

A hiker had to scare off a wolf that had their dog by the neck while on a trail in Broom Hill, northwest of Sooke.

On Jan. 8, the owner had been walking with the dog off-leash when the dog wandered off the trail into the trees, according to conservation officer Peter Pauwels, who responded to the call. The owner ran after the dog when she heard it yelping. They found their dog being held by the neck in the jaws of a wolf, which the owner managed to scare off.

The dog is still in veterinary care.

Pauwels spoke with T’Souke First Nation, whose territory the trail runs through, and went to the scene the day after to verify the hiker’s story. But he said conservation officers aren’t actively looking for the wolf.

“Certainly up Island it’s not uncommon for off-leash dogs to be attacked, but it’s more often cougars attacking off-leash dogs,” he said. “It’s a first attack on a dog by a wolf in many years.”

Rumours on some Facebook accounts had circulated of multiple wolf attacks, but Pauwels said conservation had only received calls about one.

“Anytime you’re out hiking on our wilderness trails, there is a risk of cougars, wolves, bears, other dogs,” he said. “People should keep their dog close at hand and ideally on a leash, but not everybody is going to follow that advice.”

READ MORE: Traffic on Douglas diverted as old growth demonstrators take Victoria street

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SookeWest Shore

Previous story
7 puppies found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions in Vancouver trailer
Next story
Sons of Anarchy’s ‘Tiggy’ helps out on Kelowna’s snowy roads

Just Posted

Sean Williams met actor Kim Coates when he stopped to help a car stuck in the snow (Sean Williams/ Facebook)
Sons of Anarchy’s ‘Tiggy’ helps out on Kelowna’s snowy roads

Ryan Price, who grew up in Vernon, has been missing from Burnaby since Dec. 20. (RCMP photos)
Nothing suspicious in death of missing man who grew up in Vernon

This home on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna is one of eight grand prize options in the 2022 B.C. Children’s Hospital Lottery. (Contributed)
Okanagan homes grand prize options in B.C. Children’s Hospital lottery

Lake Country’s Mary-Anne Arsenault (from left) and Kelowna’s Jeanna Schraeder, Sasha Carter, Renee Simons and fifth player Megan Muise won the B.C. women’s curling championship in Kamloops Sunday. The rink advances to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Canadian championships Jan. 28 - Feb. 6 in Thunder Bay. (Curl BC photo)
Central Okanagan rink wins B.C. women’s curling title