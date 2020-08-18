Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews in helicopter.

Hiker lost for three days near KVR drank from streams to stay hydrated

The 24-year-old man missing near Little White Mountain was described as fit

A 24-year-old man missing for three days in the woods below Little White Mountain was located safe and sound, Monday afternoon (Aug. 17).

Outfitted for a day trip with a sweater, jacket, water and some food, Aaron Rempel became separated from his hiking companion on Saturday, Aug. 15, before bushwhacking his way around the south slope, finally making his way to the Kettle Valley Rail Trail.

When search and rescue teams finally made contact with Rempel, they described him as hungry and tired, but well hydrated as he had been drinking from streams during his journey.

According to search manager Kevin Birnie, Rempel was reasonably fit.

“Search and rescue teams searched throughout the night on Saturday until 4 a.m., before resuming the search at 5:30 am Sunday,” Birnie said. “After no sign of him by Sunday night, the call went out and on Monday search teams from Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos, the Shuswap, Vernon and the local Civilian Air SAR team joined in.”

A police dog team and RCMP helicopter were also involved in the search.

In the end, it was a group of cyclists who discovered the lost hiker after he made his way to Trestle 8 on the KVR and called for help.

“He was a strong, smart young man and he did a lot of things right, but he made a few mistakes,” said Birnie, “Even though he was only expecting to be out for a day hike unexpected things happen.

Birnie added that hikers should always file a trip plan and be prepared with sufficient food and water and the ability to make a fire.

For more information check out https://adventuresmart.ca/

READ MORE: Missing Little White Mountain hiker found

READ MORE: Body of 29-year-old man recovered from Okanagan Lake

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. set to unveil new measures to enforce COVID-19 rules, Dix says
Next story
Temperature records broken in Central and South Okanagan

Just Posted

UPDATE: Crews get a handle on fire near Lavington

Wildfire near Nicklen Lake human caused

Temperature records broken in Central and South Okanagan

A ridge of high pressure caused the mercury to rise on Monday

COVID-19 fails to curb Vernon Winter Carnival

Planning underway for February 2021 Wild West Carnival

Crazy Creek fire grows, new fire near Salmon Arm

Blaze near Craigellachie now 16 hectares, new spot fire at Hummingbird Creek

Hiker lost for three days near KVR drank from streams to stay hydrated

The 24-year-old man missing near Little White Mountain was described as fit

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

VIDEO: B.C. set to unveil new measures to enforce COVID-19 rules, Dix says

Dix said ministries are meeting to map out a more ‘comprehensive approach to increase enforcement’

Sylvester Stallone gives shout-out to new Rambo chainsaw carving in Hope. B.C.

Sylvester Stallone, the star behind John J. Rambo, “very proud” of newly installed red cedar work

Kamloops police find driver allegedly connected to hit-and-run with cyclist

Witnesses told police the truck driver stopped momentarily before leaving, without exchanging information

WATCH: ‘Traffic nightmare’ on Highway 97 in Vernon crash

More information to come

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Body of 29-year-old man recovered from Okanagan Lake

The man is presumed to have drown while swimming at Tug Boat Beach in Kelowna

Trudeau set to move Freeland to Finance, prorogue Parliament for economic reset

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations involving a WE contract

O’Reilly scores 2, Blues beat Canucks 3-1 to tie NHL playoff series

Vancouver looks to rebound in Game 5 on Wednesday

Most Read