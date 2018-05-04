Landslide causes Highway 97 to split in Peachland

Highway 97 is open in both directions after the asphalt split on Highway 97 following a landslide

Morning commuters are being warned of a washout in Peachland that is affecting traffic on Highway 97.

The road is reporteded to be split at the intersection of Highway 97 and Princeton Avenue; however the highway is open in both directions.

RELATED: Landslide blocks road access in Peachland

On Thursday, the District of Peachland issued a statement regarding a landslide on Princeton Avenue.

The street was closed between Columbia Street and Somerset Avenue, and an alternate route is suggested from Highway 97, Renfrew Road, Highway Lane and Lipsell Avenue to access Columbia Street.

According to those on scene, the landslide washed down Princeton Ave., plugging a culvert, causing water to re-route and slippage in the the pavement.

Construction crews are on scene dealing with the issue.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Humboldt Broncos tribute concert raises $428,000 for families affected by crash
Next story
Tensions brew between Tim Hortons franchisees and parent company

Just Posted

FEATURE FRIDAY: Kelowna appears to be in a rental boom

Added tax burdens could mess up Central Okanagan rental construction boom

Killiney Beach order rescinded

Evacuation order for two properties at Ewings Landing continues

Generous donation allows Lake Country fire department to purchase new equipment

The sprinkler will help the department create a defendable zone

Kelowna International Airport adds more flights

More trips to Cranbrook and Victoria are starting in September

Okanagan braces for next wave of flooding

High elevation snowpack just starting to melt

Rising groundwater aggravates Okanagan flood concerns

Westside landslides example of ground saturation impact

Tensions brew between Tim Hortons franchisees and parent company

U.S. Tim Hortons franchisee association sues parent company over contract clause

Nobel literature prize will not be awarded this year

The prize will not be awarded due to sex-abuse allegations that have affected the public image of the Swedish Academy that selects the winner

Humboldt Broncos tribute concert raises $428,000 for families affected by crash

NHL players, Olympians and thousands of others attended the benefit concert

Landslide causes Highway 97 to split in Peachland

Highway 97 is open in both directions after the asphalt split on Highway 97 following a landslide

Hawaii volcano shoots lava into sky; evacuations ordered

A volcano on the Big Island erupted Thursday sending lava shooting into the sky

Previously unknown Thomson painting found in Vernon

They didn’t expect a previously unknown Tom Thomson painting to turn up in Vernon.

Two years later: Most Syrian refugees settling well in B.C., report says

More than 4,000 refugees arrived in the province from war-torn Syria in 2016

Norovirus outbreaks linked to oysters sign of water pollution: shellfish group

Marsha Taylor, B.C. Centre for Disease Control epidemiologist, said norovirus contaminates foods

Most Read