Drive BC reports slippery sections along Highway 1, stretching from just west of Revelstoke, all the way to the B.C./Alberta border due to compact snow.

For those travelling along the Rogers Pass, expect delays and single lane alternating traffic due to a vehicle recover.

Construction continues near Quartz Creek FSR, causing 20 minute delays. Anticipate traffic control.

Highway 95 has reported slippery sections due to compact snow, extending from Golden to Radium.