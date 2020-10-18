The view from Donald Bridge, looking east on Highway 1, about 28 km north of Golden at 11:50 a.m. Oct. 18. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: Expect delays on highway east of Revelstoke

A vehicle incident occurred near the Quartz Creek bridge

The Trans Canada Highway is reopend however, DriveBC said to expect delays.

A vehicle incident between Quartz Creek Bridge and Donald Bridge had both lanes closed earlier today.

 

