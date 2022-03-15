DriveBC webcam in Rogers Pass.

Highway closed between Golden and Revelstoke

The highway is closed for avalanche control work

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Golden and Revelstoke, due to planned avalanche control work, says DriveBC.

Work is between Townley St and 14th St N for 142.5 km. Watch for traffic control when travelling.

No detour is available.

The closure is expected to be in effect until 2 p.m. PDT, or 3 p.m. MDT, at which time an update will be posted to DriveBC.

TransCanada

Previous story
A B.C. man fled Soviet oppression. Over 50 years later, he finds he hasn’t truly escaped it
Next story
B.C. makes regulatory changes to curb catalytic converter thefts

Just Posted

(Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)
22 new adult substance-use beds, complex care housing coming to Okanagan

(File photo/Capital News)
City of Kelowna driving transit study for the Mission

Vernon resident Michael Buffie and Okanagan Publishing House are riaisng money for Doctors Without Borders and their work in Ukraine by offering a free copy of Elliot’s Pond for a $20 tax-deductible donation. (Contributed)
Vernon author pens Ukraine fundraiser

(Photo - UBCO Athletics)
UBCO women’s volleyball season comes to an end