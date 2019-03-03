Temporary repairs to a damaged guardrail which will allow the Bruhn Bridge’s sidewalk to reopen are promised by the end of the month according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. (File Photo)

Highway bridge guard rail damaged in November crash to be fixed by the end of March

The Bruhn Bridge’s sidewalk is the only way for pedestrians to cross the Sicamous channel

After being damaged by a semi truck crash in November 2018, a section of guard rail on the Bruhn Bridge is expected to be repaired by the end of the month.

Read More: Driver ticketed after crash on Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous

Concrete barricades were placed in front of the the damaged section of guard rail obstructing the bridge’s sidewalk, which is the only pedestrian path across the Sicamous channel, resulting in it’s closure since the accident.

Read More: Single-bridge option chosen to replace RW Bruhn Bridge

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, temporary repairs which will allow pedestrians back on the sidewalk will be completed in March. A more permanent solution is currently in the design phase and will be completed later this spring.

