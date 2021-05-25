UPDATE: Highway 97C closed after 3 people airlifted from collision between Merritt and Kelowna

West Kelowna emergency crews respond to a collision involving six people between Merritt and Kelowna

UPDATE: 6:40 p.m.

Three people have been airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital after a single vehicle crash on Highway 97 between Brenda Mine Road and Pennask Summit.

The highway is closed to westbound traffic as of 6:14 p.m., according the latest update from DriveBC.

An ambulance will reportedly be waiting at the hospital with an oxygen tank for the patients.

There were reportedly six passengers involved, two of whom are children.

Multiple emergency vehicles are still at the scene of the crash.

Two occupants were trapped in the vehicle.

Traffic is slowed eastbound but delays appear to be minor. Drivers are urged to watch for traffic control. Check DriveBC for the latest updates.

A serious, single vehicle collision has closed Highway 97C. (Google Maps)

