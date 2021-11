Highway 97A north of Vernon closed due to vehicle incident

The incident took place at Larkin Cross Road, Aim Roads reports

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 97A north of Vernon Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (DriveBC photo)

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 97A in both directions north of Vernon Wednesday evening.

The incident is located between Greenhow Road and Pleasant Valley Road, 21 kilometres south of Enderby, DriveBC reports.

An assessment is in progress and drivers are reminded to watch for traffic control.

Brendan Shykora

Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com

motor vehicle crash