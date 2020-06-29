Highway 97A crash north of Enderby ‘quickly cleared’

Highway 97A was closed just north of Enderby after a two-vehicle incident, but was “quickly cleared.”
DriveBC announced the closure between Brickyard and Old Salmon Arm roads, about two kilometres north of Enderby, just after 4:30 p.m.
But after four minutes, the BC Ministry of Transportation agency announced it was “quickly cleared.”
QUICKLY CLEARED – #BCHwy97A is now OPEN north of #Enderby after a vehicle incident.
