UPDATE: Crash that closed Highway 97A north of Enderby cleared

Vehicle incident had road closed in both directions

UPDATE:

Traffic is moving again after a crash stalled motorists near Enderby Monday afternoon.

Highway 97A was closed north of the city shortly before 4 p.m. A vehicle incident was reported at Fenton Road by Drive BC. But residents in the area said the crash was closer to Glenmary and Brickyard Roads.

The incident was cleared by 4:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL:

A vehicle incident has closed down Highway 97A near Enderby.

Both lanes are closed at Fenton Road, just north of Enderby near the Highway 97B junction.

DriveBC says emergency crews are on scene to expect delays.

