Highway 97 widening in Kelowna complete

Province announces end of $67 milion project to six-lane 4.5 kilometres of the busy highway

The widening of Highway 97 at the north end of Kelowna is finally done.

The B.C Ministry of Transportation announced Monday the six-laning project between Highway 33 and Edwards Road is complete, making it easier for vehicles to travel through the area by both because of the road widening and the upgrading of several busy intersections along the stretch of highway.

RELATED: Highway 97 work at Reid’s Corner

The $67-million project was cost-shared between the province, the federal government and the City of Kelowna, with $18 million from Ottawa through its Building Canada Fund and close to $1 million from the City of Kelowna. The city also expanded the bus, rapid transit and cycling networks in the area to reduce traffic congestion.

“The widening project and intersection upgrades have enhanced our transportation infrastructure for the long-term and will reduce congestion and improve safety in this vital corridor,” said Colin Basran, mayor of Kelowna. “We’re very pleased to see this project complete.”

The stretch of Highway 97 sees approximately 40,000 vehicles a day, and according to the ministry, Kelowna’s continued growth will mean that number will keep increasing, causing heavier traffic. The completion of this project is expected to help make travel times shorter.

RELATED: Construction contract awarded for Highway 97 widening at northern end of Kelowna

The improvement work included expanding 4.5 kilometres of the highway to six lanes between Highway 33 and Edwards Road, an increase in high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes and intersection upgrades to Leathead, McCurdy, Findlay/Hollywood and Sexsmith roads. Crews also re-aligned Rutland Road with a new roundabout at Old Vernon Road for better traffic flow, along with other side-road improvements.

“These upgrades should make it easier and safer for people to move through Kelowna,” said Claire Trevena, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “They also create a better connection from the downtown core to the University of British Columbia Okanagan campus and Kelowna Airport.”

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr, speaking on behalf of François-Philippe Champagne, the federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities said the federal government recognizes how important investing in transportation networks is to economic growth and that’s why it invested in the widening of Highway 97.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian Armed Forces to change approach to sexual assault investigations
Next story
No Stuart Park fire-pit in Kelowna this winter

Just Posted

Kelowna Rockets aim to start win streak in return to home ice

The Rockets are coming off a 6 game road trip, and face the Regina Pats Wednesday night

The Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra returns with winter concert

The performance will include a tribute to Amanda Todd

CONTEST: New year, new you

KimXO has partnered with Black Press Media and Third Space for a brand new contest

Engineering One Design competition showcase to feature life-saving projects

UBC Okanagan engineering students were tasked with designing a safer donation bin

Canada Post strikes continue in Kelowna

CUPW workers are in negotiation according to Canada Post

VIDEO: B.C. legislature clerk, sergeant at arms suspended for criminal investigation

Clerk of the House Craig James, Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz on administrative leave

Police aim to prevent retaliation after Hells Angel found dead under B.C. bridge

IHIT confirms Chad Wilson, 43, was the victim of a ‘targeted’ homicide

Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

Staff say the otter has eaten at least five fish

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

B.C. lumber mills struggle with shortage of logs, price slump

Signs of recovery after U.S. market swings, industry executive says

25% of Canadians still won’t say they use pot, survey says

Statistics Canada poll says Canadians on average were 18.9 years old when they first tried pot.

Canucks’ 50/50 jackpot expected to surpass $1 million

The guaranteed prize for one lucky winner will be $500,000 minimum when Vancouver hosts LA Nov 27

The latest advent calendar trend: Holiday cannabis

A Canadian company is giving people from coast to coast a new way to celebrate the Christmas countdown.

B.C. woman allegedly threatens to rip out intestines of American man

A Kamloops-area woman is accused of harassing and threatening to disembowel an American man

Most Read