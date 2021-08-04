Highway 97 southbound lane in Lake Country closed due to mudslide

Motorists heading south to Kelowna should use caution going through Lake Country Wednesday, Aug. 4.
AIM Roads tweeted that Highway 97 has a southbound lane closure 500 metres past Robinson Road due to a mudslide.
*MUDSLIDE*#BCHwy97 #lakecountry currently has a Southbound lane closure #south of Robinson Rd for 500 meters. Please slow for the #conezonebc while we address repairs and cleanup from this event August 4-6th, between 5am – 1:30pm. @DriveBC @TranBC #essentialservices4u pic.twitter.com/RPzlbgrbYH
— AIMRoads (@AimRoads) August 4, 2021
The company is asking motorists to slow dow through the area as cleanup and repairs from the event begin.
