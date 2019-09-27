(Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Highway 97 slow due to collision near Ethel Street

Ethel is completely blocked off at the intersection and Harvey has been reduced to one lane

Crews are responding to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Ethel Street.

The collision occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Friday evening.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Tow trucks are on the way to clear up the scene.

