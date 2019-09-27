Highway 97 slow due to collision near Ethel Street

Ethel is completely blocked off at the intersection and Harvey has been reduced to one lane

Crews are responding to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Ethel Street.

Crews are responding to Harvey and Ethel for a collision. Traffic reduced to one lane eastbound on Harvey through the intersection. Ethel is closed off entirely at the intersection. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/a8XBLNR8RS — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) September 28, 2019

The collision occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Friday evening.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and both drivers have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Tow trucks expected to clear the scene soon. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/Iltfa6jlVY — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) September 28, 2019

Tow trucks are on the way to clear up the scene.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.